Lenskart's CEO Peyush Bansal tells why he invested 30 lakhs in Jugaadu Kamlesh

Season one of the business reality show Shark Tank India created a buzz and took the Internet by storm. SonyLIV came up with a special episode of the Indian version of the American business reality show with ‘sharks’ and titled it Getting Candid With The Sharks. The special episode was hosted by comedian Abhish Mathew. The panel featured Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt, Anupam Mittal, Founder of Shaadi.com and Namita Thapar, CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

All the panellists went nostalgic and opened up about some of their favourite pitches. However, the highlight of the special episode was Jugaadu Kamlesh. He had won several hearts with his pitch for a hand-drawn cart for farmers. He was joined by Naru and his positive attitude won over the sharks. Lenskart Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal had invested Rs 30 lakh in his pitch. A few days ago, they all met over lunch to discuss business at Bansal’s Delhi home too. During the special episode, Peyush Bansal mentioned Jugaadu Kamlesh and opened up on why he invested in him.

He said, “I invested in the entrepreneur and if you asked me he is the best among all. He has a vision, confidence and he was vigilant. I was impressed by him because of his positive attitude and even when the sharks denied investing in him, he remained positive and was continuously smiling. He won my heart when he said he won’t leave Naru which shows his humility. I respect Jugaadu Kamlesh as an entrepreneur because ‘bande me hai dum’.”

boAt Founder Aman Gupta also praised Peyush Bansal for investing in Jugaadu Kamlesh and Namita Thapar said that she regretted not investing in him.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Special Ep Highlights: Ashneer’s ‘Sab doglapan hai’ to Peyush mocking Namita’s ‘I’m out’ meme