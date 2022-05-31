Lesser-known facts about Poppy Jabbal, Karan V Grover’s ladylove

Poppy Jibbal is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is an extremely talented actress, anchor, model and more. She has worked as a host for numerous sports shows and is a very popular influencer. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress recently came to the limelight with the web series Broken But Beautiful (2018). She had also worked in some Punjabi movies.

Popular television actor Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Angad Maan in Udaariyaan, is getting married to Poppy Jabbal, his long-term girlfriend who is also an actor. They’ve been dating for over a decade and are now ready to tie the knot.

Grover and Jabbal are reportedly going to be married on June 1, according to sources close to the actor. The pair will marry in a private ceremony away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of their close relatives and friends.

Here are some lesser known facts about the actress.

The beautiful actress was born and brought up in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. She did her graduation from London College of Fashion, London, England.

In 2009, she participated in ‘Gladrags Mega Model Manhunt’ and won the title of ‘Best Body’.

Poppy has done hosting for many sports shows like ‘Pro Wrestling League Khel Fauladi’ (2015) and ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ (2014-15).

She had also hosted a Zee UK show named ‘Trendsetters’, which telecasted more than 500 episodes.

The actress made her film acting debut with the movie Mahi NRI in 2017, opposite Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu. She has also worked in the movie Uda Aida (2019).

