Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday groove on ‘Akdi Pakdi’ as they grace India’s Laughter Champion

India’s Laughter Champions has been quite a hit among the audience with the rib-tickling comedy of the contestants. The show replaced The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma when the show went for a small break. The show is a competition show for budding stand-up comedians, and the show is judged by entertainment stars Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh. The upcoming episode of the show with be graced by Liger movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

The show will be heading towards its finale in the upcoming episode and the contestants will give their best performances. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen having a gala time as they enjoy the performances. One of the contestants, Vighnesh, who does comedy with a puppet, invited Vijay and Ananya on the stage. All three of them are seen dancing to a hit song from Liger, ‘Akdi Pakdi’. Ana, the puppet doll is seen hugging Vijay as Archana teases her for it.

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a bright yellow bodycon dress and Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in a white t-shirt with 'Aag Laga Denge' written on it, denim, and slippers.

Promotion in Mumbai's local train

Prior to this, the duo travelled on Mumbai's lifeline - the local train to promote the song, 'Waat Laga Denge.' This was the first time for Vijay and in the videos, his staff was seen explaining to him that the college students, and working employees, commute through this mode on a regular basis. The promotion of the film is happening on a larger scale in both Mumbai and down South.

