List of all the swanky cars Dance Deewane Juniors judge Nora Fatehi owns

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names on social media. She has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her fabulous acting skills and stellar dance moves. The actress had worked not only in Hindi films, she has also featured in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil language films. With her dance moves and beauty, she is ruling the hearts of her fans.

She became a popular name with her entry into Bigg Boss 9. She has also been part of other shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Dance Plus 4, etc. She has been a guest judge for shows India's Best Dancer seasons 1, 2, and 3. Her music videos are all chartbusters from Dilbar, Naah, Pachtaoge, Naach Meri Rani to Dance Meri Rani and others. The actress has a massive fan following and people love her dance moves. Talking about her personal life, apart from her love for dance, she is also fond of cars.

Here is the list of cars owned by Nora Fatehi-

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo is the first car that Nora Fatehi had bought in the early days of her career. The car is priced at Rs. 9 Lakh. It is powered by 1.0-liter petrol engine producing 75 bhp and 95 Nm torque. It is mated with a 5-speed Manual transmission.

Mercedes Benz CLA 200 D

It is the first sports car purchased by the gorgeous actress, Nora Fatehi. The luxury car is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine putting 134 Bhp and 300 NM torque. It has a top speed of 220 Kmph and goes from 0 to 100 in 4.6 sec.

BMW 5 20D

The car is the latest addition to her luxury collection. Nora gifted herself Rs. 62 Lakh worth luxury sports car. The actress bought the car in December 2020. The luxury vehicle produces a total of 188 bhp and 400 Nm of max torque. It has a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 4.6 seconds.

