Lockdown 5.0: Shakti set temporarily shifted to Ramoji Studios, Hyderabad; Actors to begin shoot?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki set has been temporarily shifted to Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad amidst Lockdown 5.0. Read on to know more.

The Central Government on Saturday announced the unlock 1.0 module of lockdown where certain things will be relaxed. While religious places, malls in areas except red zone will be open from June 8th, many wondered what happens to the entertainment business. Well, channels and production houses who have already suffered huge losses owing to the complete shut down of shooting have found a way. Till things normalises in Mumbai, most production houses have shifted their sets to different states to accommodate their budget.

We hear that the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which stars Avinash Mukherjee, Jigyasa and Kamya Punjabi has been temporarily shifted to Hyderabad at the Ramoji Studios. The actors are believed to fly down soon to Hyderabad to resume shooting. Until Mumbai doesn’t come to the green zone, the production has decided to shoot out of Ramoji to make up for the last three months. We reached out to producer Rashami Sharma and actors for comment and are yet to hear from them.

Meanwhile, buzz is that many other production houses might chose for an alternative set option till things return to normalcy. However, Balaji Telefilms will mostly be properly sanitisating their sets and use them cautiously without moving their base. Well, it’s also been said that mostly shoots in Umbergoan will also resume given that the area comes in the orange zone and is comparatively safe to operate from. The Film City gates might reopen from the 15th with due caution. Apparently the makers would be allowed to resume shoot with a group of only 30-35 people.

Credits :Pinkvilla

