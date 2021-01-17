Lockdown Ki Love Story: Mohit Malik may not shoot for last episode of the show, reveal reports

Lockdown Ki Love Story will be going off air this month. But Mohit has been tested positive and now the makers are finding it difficult to shoot the final episode.

Two days after actor Mohit Malik announced that he has been tested positive, reports started surfacing that the actor may not be able to shoot the final episode of the serial Lockdown Ki Love Story. The news is already out that the serial is going off air and the final episode will be aired on January 23. This is very bad news for Mohit Malik’s fans. The actor had confirmed about testing positive on his Instagram handle.

The makers of the show are now in a dilemma as to how to shoot the final episode with Malik. As per the Times of India report, the makers are trying to figure out ways to shoot the finale. It further says that the show may end abruptly if they are not able to take it ahead any other way. Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad starrer Lockdown Ki Love Story started in July during the lockdown which was brought on by the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020. The show kicked off on a good note but started failing at the TRP charts.

Apart from this Mohit Malik is also set to embrace fatherhood. He and Aditi are expecting their first child after 10 years of their marriage.

Mohit Malik wrote on Instagram. “As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure. Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment.”

Also Read: Mohit Malik quarantines himself after testing positive for COVID 19; Confirms pregnant wife Aditi is safe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×