Lockdown Ki Love Story: Mohit Malik turns tailor for Sana Sayyad as the duo brings a sweet tale of romance

Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyad are all set to bring an interesting, fresh and sweet tale of romance with their new show Lockdown Ki Love Story on Star Plus soon. Take a look at the daily soap's first promo here.

Just a few weeks back it was revealed that Mohit Malik is all set to enthrall fans with a new show which will have a lockdown connection, now the details and first promo of the much-awaited show have finally been revealed. Mohit will be seen romancing the beautiful Sana Sayyad in a sweet tale of romance titled 'Lockdown Ki Love Story.' As the promo suggests, it is going to be a unique story of love, wherein Mohit and Sana play lovebirds.

The promo of 'Lockdown Ki Love Story' brings forward an interesting, fresh, and cute story of love. Mohit and Sana are seen fighting for their love with their family in the promo, but it is in a normal and lighter mode. In the promo, we can see Sana's character is trying to order a traditional lehenga for her, but owing to the lockdown, the deliveries have been closed. Here, Mohit's character cannot see his ladylove sad and decides to stitch a beautiful lehenga for her. Yes, Mohit turns tailor for Sana, as he takes his mother's (Jayati Bhatia) saree to make a customized ethnic attire for her. Adorable, isn't it? for her. Sweet, isn't it?

The promo also establishes that Sana's character is a modern girl from Mumbai, while Mohit's is a macho man from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time that Sana and Mohit have collaborated for a show, and the promo has already left many awestruck.

Lockdown Ki Love Story will revolve around a couple and their marriage turmoil during the lockdown. Mohit was last seen as Sikander in musical drama Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, while Sana was seen in Divya Drishti. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch this new duo onscreen and their fresh lockdown love story? Let us know in the comment section below.

