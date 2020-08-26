Lockdown Ki Love Story PROMO: Mohit, Sanna aka Dhruv, Sonam SHOCKED as wedding plans is tossed post PM’s order

In a new promo of Lockdown Ki Love Story, we saw that Dhruv and Sonam will be planning their dreams for future when they will tune into Prime Minister’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown.

Star Plus’ new show Lockdown Ki Love Story will start from next week and has already grabbed eyeballs, given the relatability. It was in March this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days putting everyone’s plans at bay. The decision was made in the view of coronavirus pandemic which has left the world on a standstill. The story of Lockdown Ki Love Story will revolve around this couple Dhruv and Sonam played by Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyed respectively. Dhruv and Sonam will be planning for their wedding when one announcement will put their entire plan at risk.

In a new promo, we saw that Dhruv and Sonam will be planning their dreams for future when they will tune into Prime Minister’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown, leaving them shocked and how! Relatable much? Mohit and Sana will be collaborating for the first time for the show and the entire plot is sure to create some buzz. Earlier, we had already reported that the makers are also planning to get Indian Match Making sensation Sima Taparia for a cameo on the show.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Aug 25, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

Also Read: Lockdown Ki Love Story: Mohit Malik turns tailor for Sana Sayyad as the duo brings a sweet tale of romance

Speaking about the show, in the previous promo, Mohit and Sana are seen fighting for their love with their family, but it is in a normal and lighter mode. We saw Sana's character trying to order a traditional lehenga for her, but owing to the lockdown, the deliveries have been closed. That's when Mohit's character cannot see his ladylove sad and decides to stitch a beautiful lehenga for her. Mohit turns tailor for Sana, as he takes his mother's (Jayati Bhatia) saree to make a customized ethnic attire for her.

Mohit was last seen in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Sana was seen in Divya Drishti.

Credits :

Share your comment ×