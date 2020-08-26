Lockdown Ki Love Story PROMO: Mohit, Sanna aka Dhruv, Sonam SHOCKED as wedding plans is tossed post PM’s order
Star Plus’ new show Lockdown Ki Love Story will start from next week and has already grabbed eyeballs, given the relatability. It was in March this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days putting everyone’s plans at bay. The decision was made in the view of coronavirus pandemic which has left the world on a standstill. The story of Lockdown Ki Love Story will revolve around this couple Dhruv and Sonam played by Mohit Malik and Sana Sayyed respectively. Dhruv and Sonam will be planning for their wedding when one announcement will put their entire plan at risk.
Speaking about the show, in the previous promo, Mohit and Sana are seen fighting for their love with their family, but it is in a normal and lighter mode. We saw Sana's character trying to order a traditional lehenga for her, but owing to the lockdown, the deliveries have been closed. That's when Mohit's character cannot see his ladylove sad and decides to stitch a beautiful lehenga for her. Mohit turns tailor for Sana, as he takes his mother's (Jayati Bhatia) saree to make a customized ethnic attire for her.
Mohit was last seen in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Sana was seen in Divya Drishti.