Lohri 2021: Choti Sarrdaarni’s Avinesh Rekhi, Anita Raaj reminisce old Lohri days: Love sitting around bonfire

Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raaj took a trip down memory lane and talked about how they use to celebrate the festival with family.

On the occasion of Lohri, people exchange greetings and wish each other on the harvest festival. Lohri, a Punjabi folk festival, marks the end of the winter solstice. People including the television industry stars join the celebration and wish their fans. Choti Sarrdaarni actors Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raaj also wished their fans and shared their fond memories of the Lohri festival. Avinesh Rekhi, who is a little upset, will not be able to travel to their hometown due to work commitments.

Speaking about Lohri, Avinesh Rekhi said, “The best thing about Lohri is that it falls in winters which is my favorite season of the year. I always make sure that I celebrate this festival in Chandigarh with my family and close friends but this year due to my work commitments I will be in Mumbai. I love gorging on food, sweets, and most importantly the groundnuts. This year, I will celebrate the festival with my wife and kids. I love sitting around the bonfire and this is possible back at home, and I have some very fond memories of the time!”

Anita Raaj said, “Being a Punjabi myself, I always look forward to celebrating Lohri. This year, I am shooting but will celebrate with my family after my shoot. I’ll be having a pre-Lohri celebration on the sets itself with my Choti Sarrdaarni family. This year, I will miss sitting around the bonfire eating gazak mithai and most importantly enjoy doing bhangra all night and clicking lots of photos!”

On Lohri, people lit a bonfire and dance in circles singing Punjabi folk songs. They also consume sesame seeds, popcorn, jaggery and rewaris. From makki ki roti and sarso ka saag to gajar ka halwa, add delight to the celebrations.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur hopes the show encourages victims to take a stand against domestic violence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×