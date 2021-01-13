Lohri 2021: Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin to celebrate the festival with friends in Mumbai

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin is looking forward to celebrate Lohri 2021 at her home in Mumbai. She will prepare some mouth-watering dishes.

People across the nation celebrate the festival of harvest Lohri. It is being celebrated to mark the end of the winter solstice and also to mark the harvest of new crops. Today, TV celebrities are also going to celebrate Lohri in full swing. Recently, while speaking with TOI, Jasmin Bhasin, who got evicted from Bigg Boss 14, revealed about her Lohri celebration plan for this year. Jasmin said she is looking forward to celebrate the auspicious winter festival at her home as she is already out of the BB house.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Jasmin confessed her feelings for her BFF Aly Goni. Earlier, she confessed that she won’t mind re-entering inside the BB 14 house for Aly. However, now, she is back home and chilling out. Talking about Lohri celebration, Jasmin said, "Since I recently got out of the Bigg Boss house, I can celebrate Lohri at home now.” She further said, "I eagerly wait for Lohri every year, but this year because of the pandemic I am not traveling back home.” For her, this festival is all about dancing around the bonfire and bingeing on phulle, revadi, sarson da saag and makke di roti.

Jasmin further explained that this year, she will prepare all the dishes at her home in Mumbai. She also said that she will meet her friends and have a fun get together. “The chills of winter have always added to the beauty of the festival, which I will miss here in Mumbai, besides the warmth and love of my parents and my dadi,” Jasmin added.

