Lohri 2021: Kamya Punjabi to have potluck lunch party on Shakti sets; Saahil Uppal will celebrate with friends

On the occasion of Lohri, Saahil Uppal and Kamya Punjabi have revealed their plans for the festival this year.

To mark the end of the winter solstice, Lohri is being celebrated across the nation on January 13. It is considered to be one of the auspicious festivals and it is also linked with the crop harvest. People celebrate Lohri with their close friends and family. They light a holy bonfire and enjoy while singing and dancing around it. Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor Saahil Uppal aka Omkar and Shakti actor Kamya Punjabi aka Preeto have revealed their plans for Lohri.

Saahil Uppal has shared some of the fondest memories of celebrating Lohri when he was a kid. “I remember gathering with friends and family, sitting around a bonfire in chilling temperatures back in Delhi. We used to dance and munch on crispy groundnuts! Those memories are still very fresh in my mind,” he said. The actor further added that Lohri is a special time as one feels blessed to be with their loved ones and celebrate. He also stated that the food, sweets and especially groundnuts are what makes Lohri special and different for him.

Saahil said that this year, he will be celebrating Lohri with his close friends in Mumbai. “In the evening, we will go for dinner at a friend's place and spend a quiet Lohri this time,” he stated.

On the other hand, Kamya Punjabi aka Preeto said that 2020 has taught us to embrace and celebrate the small and big moments of life. “Lohri is one such festival filled with positivity and hope. It is an auspicious day where we celebrate nature,” she added.

This Lohri, she will be making some lip-smacking delicacies like kheer and laddoo and will enjoy them with her family and friends. She along with Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii team will also have a potluck lunch party on the sets.

“Since the past 3 years, celebrating the Lohri track on set has been a tradition of sorts! I pray that the new year gets us good luck and a whole lot of hope and positivity!" Kamya added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

