Lohri 2021: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna reveals she'll relish Makki Di Roti & Saag at home: I am all set for fun

As the entire Northern region of the country gets together to celebrate Lohri, TV stars also are not far behind. Surbhi Chandna aka Bani from Naagin 5 revealed how she intends to celebrate the festival amid the pandemic.

Celebrations have begun across the Northern part of India as today is the festival of Lohri. The festival brings together everyone and they light bonfires in the night to celebrate the passing of the winter solstice. Speaking of celebrations, Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna also is gearing up to celebrate the festival of Lohri with her loved ones at home. The actress, who has been busy shooting for her popular show Naagin 5, recently revealed how she intends to celebrate Lohri amid the ongoing pandemic.

Talking about it, Surbhi revealed that her family is prepping in full swing at home to celebrate Lohri. The gorgeous star shared that it is a festival that she celebrates with traditional song and dance. Also, she shared her take on the festival. She said that it brings people together and is the perfect time to be with loved ones. Surbhi also expressed that she is already gearing up for a fun Lohri and revealed the traditional delicacies that she looks forward to devouring at home during the celebrations.

I am all set for the Lohri fun and am waiting to begin the Punjabi New Year on a positive note. Surbhi Chandna

Sharing her take, Surbhi said, "I feel that Lohri is the perfect time and joyous way of connecting with your family and friends. It is that time of the year when we all get together and celebrate with some traditional dance and by performing rituals. While this time the gathering is going to be restricted, preparations for Lohri are in full swing at home! We are going to light a bonfire at home and gorge on ' Makki Di Roti' and 'Sarson Da Saag' along with sweet gobhi pickles. I am all set for the Lohri fun and am waiting to begin the Punjabi New Year on a positive note."

Well, now that we know how TV's beloved Bani aka Surbhi is gearing up to celebrate the festival, we're sure we'll get a glimpse of the festivities on her social media handle. Currently, Surbhi is seen as Bani on the popular show Naagin 5 on Colors. Her performance on it is being loved and the show has been receiving a great response from fans.

