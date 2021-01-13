Lohri 2021: Qurbaan Hua’s Rajveer Singh gets nostalgic about celebration during childhood: I'm a farmer’s boy

On the occasion of Lohri, actor Rajveer Singh has expressed how he used to celebrate the festival during childhood days.

As we celebrate Lohri today, Qurbaan Hua actor Rajveer Singh aka Neel has shared some childhood memories of the celebration of the festival. Going down the memory lane, the actor expressed how he used to celebrate Lohri during childhood days. He recalled how every year he used to get excited about the bonfire, revdi, bhangra and get-together with friends and family. Recalling about his childhood time Lohri celebration, Rajveer Singh said, "I am a Haryanvi boy, I belong to a farmer's family. My entire family has been into farming and my father was first an army officer and then he retired after joining the police force."

He further said that he had spent most of his time in the village, so he knows that the month of January is when people celebrate Lohri and Makar Sankranti. “In the North, it's called Lohri, Assamese call it Bihu and is also known as Pongal in South India. It’s the same festival that celebrates harvesting the crops,” Rajveer explained. He then said that his most favourite childhood memory about this festival is the ‘bonfire’.

Rajveer said that when the temperature used to drop down to 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, all the kids of his area used to go to every one's house and collect wood sticks, wheat, bajra, sugar, jaggery, etc. “I remember, we all used to also sing the famous song Sundri Mundri Hoye,” the actor added.

He further added that they used to eat dishes made of jaggery like revdi or some sweet and do the bhangra around the bonfire.

Later, he wished everyone a very Happy Lohri. “I wish and hope that the farmers also stay safe and celebrate this festival,” Rajveer concluded.

