Lohri 2022: Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Sharma and others extend Lohri wishes to their fans

Lohri is the celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm all over the country. It is celebration of the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. While the new year has started, Lohri is the first festival of the year. People celebrate the day by dancing around bonfire and enjoying homemade delicacies. Our Indian celebs are also fond of the festival and love to celebrate it with their friends and families. On this special day, numerous celebrities have extend Lohri wishes to their fans.

Karanvir Sharma tweeted, “Lohri Di lakh lakh wadhaiyaan ! Waheguru Mehr kare. #HappyLohri”

Some of the Lohri wishes are listed below-





Also read- Divyanka Tripathi slams a troll for being offended by her ‘Indian mosquitoes’ remark