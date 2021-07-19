A look into the colorful and serene apartment of Bigg Boss 14's 'drama queen' Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Take a look into the simple yet attractive home of the beautiful actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The adorable, cute and immensely talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame and became the audience's favourite with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress received love and appreciation for her acting skills. She has also worked in numerous other TV shows including Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, Laal Ishq, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, etc.

Devoleena became a highlight recently for her stint in Bigg Boss 14 as a replacement for Eijaz Khan, where the audience saw a completely different personality of the actress. The bold and blunt actress is never afraid of stating her opinion and we love her for that. The spectacular actress has an even better and beautifully decorated house. Here is a peek into the wonderful abode of Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Living room- There is a spacious living room with a large couch in the shade of velvet blue multicolor single-seaters. There are multicolor cushions and some wall decorations. There is also a partition done by a wooden wall. In front is a huge LCD and a huge wooden shelf for keeping stuff and decorations.

Dining area- There is a very simple dining area with a wooden table and chairs. There is also a huge wooden almirah on the side with glass doors.

See video- Click

Temple- There is a beautiful temple with a statue of Lord Ganesha and some other deities. It is well decorated with flowers and lightings.

Bedroom- The bedroom comprises a queen size bed with a black designer headrest. There are lovely floral decorations on the sides of the bed.

Balcony- The balcony offers a grand view of Mumbai city. It is decorated with beautiful green plants. There are some chairs and a table for unwinding on a free day.

Also read- Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee indicates wedding plans next year; says boyfriend not from TV industry

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×