A look inside Ankita Lokhande’s hubby Vicky Jain's large extended family; PICS

Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain recently got married on 14th December. The actress had been dating Vicky Jain for a long time and he has been her constant support in the bad times. The couple got grandly married in Mumbai with lots of celebration and enjoyment. The couple was seen dancing energetically on their engagement and other pre-wedding functions. Now after the marriage, they have been sharing pictures and videos from the marriage. Vicky Jain has recently shared pictures with his family as well as his in-law's family.

In the posts shared by the newlywed Vicky Jain, he is seen posing along with his entire family in the frame. He has shared numerous beautiful pictures with his family including parents and siblings from various functions and events of their marriage. He has captioned the pictures as ‘Bloodline’. He also shared some beautiful pictures with his in-laws and family. Vicky shared pictures from the Haldi and Sangeet, where he was seen grooving along with his mothers-in-law. He wrote in the captions, “My Extended family”.

See post here-

Numerous of the couple’s friends and fans comments on the heartwarming pictures. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “love love love”, Ashita Dhawan wrote, “Sirf pyar”. Ali Merchant dropped a heart emoji. Shubhaavi Choksey commented, “Such amazinggggg moments Vicky”, designer Anuradha Khurana commented, “Beautiful all the best and congratulations to both of u for amazing start and endless love”. Fans of the couple also commented on the pictures and sent best wishes.

