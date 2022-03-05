A look inside the beautiful home of Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi make one of the most adored couples. While Gautam has been part of the acting industry for a long time, Pankhuri also made her mark with her first lead show, Razia Sultan. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in Suryaputra Karn and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. Apart from this, she is presently seen in the show Maddam Sir. The actress and Gautam Rode got married in 2018. They have a beautiful home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into their beautiful abode.

Living area-

There is a spacious living area with a brown sofa set and a glass top table. There is a wooden cupboard on which TV is kept. On the walls and the side tables, there are a lot of pictures of the couple. There is a wooden bar table on the side with some raised bar stools.

Dining-

There is a spacious dining area with a wooden table and light brown cushioned chairs. There is a beautiful flower vase on the table and huge wall art with plant decoration. The wall has brown wallpaper on it.

Balcony-

There is a lovely balcony with green grass carpet and a few plants near the walls. There is a black designer chair and table set.

Temple-

The couple has placed a small temple near the balcony. It is kept on a wooden stool and there is a small stool in front of it for keeping other things related to the temple.

Kitchen-

There is a massive kitchen with light brown cupboards and racks. There are three windows for proper ventilation.

Bedroom-

There is an elegant bedroom, with brown walls and light brown woodwork on the headrest area.