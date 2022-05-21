A look inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi’s colorful home

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses of the telly world. She rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of the Naira. Her pairing with Mohsin Khan is loved by the audience and fans had given them nickname of Kairav. The actress was also seen in the show Balika Vadhu and now she will be seen in the reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 12. The actress has a beautiful home in Mumbai and here is the glimpse of her home.

Living area

There is a massive living area which has huge brown couches. There is a wooden table on the side. There are also some white large sofas, with blue and floral print sofas.

Kitchen

There is an open kitchen with white and red color pattern. There is white cooktop and red colored cabinets.

Balcony

There is simple balcony with wooden flooring and glass walls. There are beautiful plants on the sides and on the side walls and also a wooden chair.

Bar

The bar is setup in her home with black chairs and wooden table. There are beautiful lightings on the ceiling.

Bedroom

There is a simple bedroom with glass walls on one side and wooden bed. There is floral bedcover and serene look of the bedroom.

Washroom

There is a huge washroom with grey marble wall. There are glass walls and a white bathtub.

