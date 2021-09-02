Looking back on the tragic demise of Balika Vadhu's stars Sidharth Shukla, Surekha Sikri & Pratyusha Banerjee.

Since 2020, the Indian entertainment industry has lost several personalities and each demise has brought along with it a rude shock, grief and void. On Thursday, television star Sidharth Shukla's passing away brought back similar emotions as news surfaced of the 40-year-old actor being no more. The news sent shock waves across the industry and among his fans on social media.

Sidharth rose to fame in 2019 when he participated in Bigg Boss and went on to win the season 13 title. He has starred in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, music videos and several television shows since the early aughts. One of the most popular shows in which Sidharth made a mark was Balika Vadhu.

The hugely popular show which ran for almost eight years had a talented cast who were loved across India and became a household name. Unfortunately, three of the key cast members today are not with us anymore. Pratyusha Banerjee, Surekha Sikra and now Sidharth Shukla have left for their heavenly abode.

Pratyusha Banerjee

The late Pratyusha Banerjee played the role of Anandi Singh in the hit show Balika Vadhu. She was Sidharth Shukla aka Shiv's second wife and their onscreen chemistry was palpable. Pratyusha passed away in 2016 when she was found at her residence in Mumbai. While she was rushed to the hospital, the actress did not make it. No suicide note was also found. Pratyusha's parents had reportedly registered an FIR against her live-in boyfriend at the time Rahul Raj alleging that he had driven her to end her life.

Surekha Sikri

Just less than two months ago, veteran actor Surekha Sikri who essayed the character of Kalyani Devi Singh aka Dadi Sa, passed away due to cardiac failure. The 75-year-old actress was reportedly ill from a long time and she breathed her last at 8:30 AM on July 16, 2021. "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," a statement from the family read.

Sidharth Shukla

All of 40, Sidharth Shukla's demise news surfaced on Thursday morning. The cause of the actor's death is not yet ascertained as his post mortem and other required protocol is being followed. Earlier in the day, a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem."

Several Bollywood and TV celebs tweeted condolences for Sidharth Shukla. Many others also arrived at his residence and the Copper Hospital.

