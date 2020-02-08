Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan lifts Archana Puran Singh in his arms & what happens next will crack you up

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020

With just a week to the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. From appearing on reality shows to visiting colleges and different cities, Sara and Kartik, or let’s just say #Sartik, are not leaving any opportunity to talk about their film and during their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kartik Aaryan held not Sara but Archana Puran Singh in his arms. That’s right!

Now we all know that Kapil Sharma never spares any of his guests and the moment Sara and Kartik stepped onto the stage, Kapil took their case and asked them as to how is their Love Aaj Kal going and when both, Sara and Kartik didn’t react, Kapil says he meant how are the promotions of the film going. Thereafter Kapil talks about how Kartik has been lifting Sara Ali Khan in his arms during promotions, Kapil said that today, on the show, not Sara but Kartik will lift Archana Puran Singh and without batting an eyelid, Kartik lifts Archana Puran Singh. Archana Puran Singh even took to social media to post a photo with Kartik lifting her as she wrote, “Mujhko bhi toh lift karaa de ... #loveaajkal @kartikaaryan #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #thisweekend..” After lifting Archana Puran, Kartik dramatizes his action as he pretends to faint on the ground and seeing this, everyone burst into laughter.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020 and during an interview, Sara had said that she is happy that her father , liked his films trailer more than hers because every actor is possessive and protective of their work and coming from a filmy background, she is happy that Saif Ali Khan is as proud of his creations as he is of hers. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re

