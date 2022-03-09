Love is in the air: Tejasswi Prakash is all smiles as she spends quality time with BF Karan Kundrra; WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked-about couples of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Ever since the show ended, the two often make appearances together in the city. They are going strong even after the reality show ended and are on spree to paint the town with their love. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans lovingly call them TejRan. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and also post pictures and videos on social media.

A few hours ago, Tejasswi shared a cute video in the story section of Instagram featuring her main man Karan. They went for a dinner date and even the setup was so cute and romantic. The couple was all smiles in the video as they were in love head over heels. Tejasswi was wearing a pink outfit and on the other hand, Karan was in his casual best. After looking at them, it won’t be wrong in saying that love is in the air and is quite infectious too.

To note, Tejasswi had won Bigg Boss 15 and also bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin the same day, and Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Tejasswi is currently working in the daily soap Naagin.

See a glimpse of Tejasswi’s Instagram story here:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi revealed that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast her in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well,” Tejasswi said.

