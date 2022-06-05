Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin look stylish as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Ever since TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship public, the fans are going gaga over them. Both had expressed their feelings during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and made several fans follow their cute stint inside the BB house. Their fans lovingly call them 'JasLy'. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other as the two often share pictures on social media. Their cute pictures on ‘gram are a treat for Aly, Jasmin's fans. Speaking of which, just a while back, 'JasLy' was spotted in the city.

In the photos, Aly and Jasmin were exuding charm in casual yet comfy outfits. Jasmin wore a flower-printed shirt with blue denim. On the other hand, Aly Goni looked handsome in comfortable clothes. They acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and stopped by to pose for the cameras. By looking at their pictures, it is safe to say that they make for one of the cutest couples in town.

See Aly and Jasmin's photos here:

A few days back, Jasmin Bhasin had shared in an interview with Outlook India, “I have the biggest cheerleader in my life - Aly Goni, he has a great sense of humour. He makes me laugh a lot.”

On the work front, Aly and Jasmin also collaborated for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans. The actress will soon make her Punjabi movie debut with the film ‘Honeymoon’. The male lead of this movie is Gippy Grewal. Apart from this, Jasmin Bhasin has also signed her Bollywood film. It is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who will be making his directorial debut with the film.

