Lovebirds Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin share PICS from their Ladakh vacation

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. They always share their pictures on social media. Yesterday, they were papped at the airport as they were heading for a vacation. The couple is currently in Ladakh and has been sharing some stunning pictures on their Instagram stories. Some of their friends have also accompanied them on this vacation. Aly's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Krishna Mukherjee has also joined them.

Taking to their social handles, Aly and Jasmin have shared amazing scenes from Ladakh. The place is known for its beautiful scenic views. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar had also went there with his wife. His Instagram feed is also filled with Ladakh pictures. They have not captioned any of the pictures. Jasmin has also shared a selfie from the hotel and some flowers pictures. As there has been a relaxation in COVID 19, celebrities are now going out for vacation. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are also spending time in Maldives.

To note, Aly and Jasmin were together seen in a music video titled 2 Phone. The song has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The music video shows an adorable love story between Aly and Jasmin. It is crooned by Neha Kakkar. The music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and Kaptaan has penned the lyrics. On the work front, both are not doing any TV projects right now. Aly was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Both had participated in Bigg Boss 14.

