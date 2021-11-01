Lovebirds Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain lock lips at Diwali party; WATCH Video

Lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were recently seen locking lips at a Diwali party. For the unversed, popular television actress Ankita Lokhande has been dating Vicky Jain for quite a few years now. Ankita has never shied away from expressing her love for Vicky in front of the world. She often takes to her social media space and posts loved-up pictures with her beau, while fans swoon over the couple. And now, Ankita and Vicky were seen sharing a passionate kiss at a recent Diwali party, and it is proof that the two are head-over-heels in love with each other.

A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet showcase Ankita and Vicky having a dance together as they hold each other close. Ankita looks stunning in a maroon-colored saree while Vicky looks quite dapper in black formals. The two are seen sharing a passionate lip-lock with each other. The actress shared the video on her Instagram stories. The Pavitra Rishta actress also shared an IGTV video on the gram, where she and Vicky can be seen walking towards the camera together in slow motion. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Me and Mine”.

Here is a screengrab from Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram story:

Recently, the rumour mills have been abuzz about Ankita and Vicky’s wedding. Reports claim that the lovebirds will be tying the nuptial knot this year on December 12, 13, and 14. Fans are quite excited even though no official announcement has been made yet.\

