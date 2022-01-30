Lovebirds Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood buy their 'FIRST HOUSE' together

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are one of the most-talked about couples of the television industry. Now, their latest social media post proves that things might have begun to become very serious between the two. Recently, the couple bought a house together and they did not fail to inform their Instagram family about it. As soon as the post surfaced online, it created a massive buzz online.

While making the announcement, Divya Agarwal said, “my parents always empowered me and pushed me to have my own empire. Glad to share it with you guys that we bought our own house!!! Varun n I have always got little things and together we make it big… 1405- Divya 1505- varun. Satnam waheguru.” Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan said, “Floor 15 + Floor 14= FIRST HOUSE.”

Take a look at their posts below:

In terms of work, Divya Agarwal recently lifted the winner trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. She was also lauded for her unrecognisable character look of an elderly in the web series, Cartel. Apart from her, the show features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolves around the life of 5 gang-lords in Mumbai who operate the city low-key from different locations. However, order and harmony among them is only ensured due to one Iron lady, Rani Maai.

