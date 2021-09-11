Lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make for a stylish duo as they head out in the city; PHOTOS

The former Bigg Boss 14 stars Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were recently spotted in the city. The duo posed for the paps as they got out of the car. The couple looked magnificent in their date look. Pavitra and Eijaz Khan came closer in the Bigg Boss house and their bond developed as they spend time together. However, Eijaz had to exit the show midway because of his prior commitments. Post the show, they have been inseparable from each other.

In the pictures, Pavitra is looking gorgeous in black puff sleeves top and cheetah print fitted skirt. The actress had worn beige heels and her hair has soft curls. She had put on minimal makeup with bold red lipstick. Eijaz Khan is seen in a checkered shirt and black jeans. He had paired the look with white sports shoes. The couple obliged the paps with photos and made a style statement as they posed together.

Pavitra Punia recently came into the limelight after her glamorous photoshoot. In the same, she looked fabulous in a red dress with a stylish side trail. She opted for a red look for top to toe and nailed it completely. She has also shared a picture with a high bun, an off-shoulder black top along with a net skirt in red.