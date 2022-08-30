Lovebirds Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash look gorgeous in new PICS as they twin in neutral-coloured outfits

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Karan Kundrra shared a photo on social media featuring his ladylove Tejasswi.

In the picture, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen posing together. They twinned in neutral-coloured outfits. Tejasswi donned a white co-ord set. She looked gorgeous as she completed her look with sunglasses. On the other hand, Karan donned a white shirt with matching pants. He completed his look with a graphic blazer. While sharing the post, Karan wrote, "there are those that predict future.. and there are those that create their own..!"

Check Karan and Tejasswi's photos here:

On the work front, Karan and Tejasswi have recently joined hands for a music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ which revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other. They shot for the song in Goa. While, Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash enjoys food made by Karan Kundrra's mother; Actress threatens him for not posting the picture