Lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat keep it casual yet stylish as they get papped; VIDEO

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are the newest lovebirds of the town and we can’t get enough of the cute couple. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. The contestants of the season, Raqesh and Shamita fell for each other and expressed their liking in the house. The couple started dating after coming out of the show. The lovebirds are often spotted together in the city. The couple was recently seen in the city as they step out in casual attire.

Shamita Shetty has sported a blue and white tie and dye top and joggers set. She had paired it with white comfortable footwear, a stylish watch, and sunglasses. Raqesh Bapat had sported a black checkered t-shirt and black sunnies. He had paired it with white shoes. Shamita Shetty removed the mask for paps and couple posed for the clicks.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were last seen together at Shilpa Shetty’s daughter’s birthday in Alibaug. The party seemed to have a teddy theme and we could see Samisha dressed in a white frock looking like an angel. Raqesh had shared adorable post of the little munchkin on social media and wrote about how her presence had filled the entire family’s life with love and joy.

During an interview with Etimes TV, she shared, “During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do.”



