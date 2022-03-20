Lovebirds Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat keep it chic and stylish for a dinner date; PHOTOS

A couple that has been in the headlines ever since their stint on the Bigg Boss OTT reality show last year is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The duo also briefly showcased their chemistry on Bigg Boss 15 and after the show ended, they went all out to declare their love for each other. With frequent sightings together in the city, Shamita and Raqesh remained in the headlines and their fans continued to root for them. Last night, the duo, once again stepped out for dinner and well, their chemistry in the photos has certainly won hearts.

For a dinner date, Shamita and Raqesh opted for stylish attire. In the photos, Shamita is seen clad in a lacy white tank top with fitted blue denim jeans. She teamed it up with a pair of peep toes and left her hair open. With glam makeup and the right accessories, Shamita completed her chic look. On the other hand, Raqesh complemented his ladylove in a black shirt with light blue jeans and white sneakers. The handsome actor was all smiles for paps as he posed with Shamita's hand around his arm.

See Shamita and Raqesh's photos:

The couple recently celebrated Holika Dahan together. Shamita and Raqesh also sent out good wishes on Holi to fans with a video. Raqesh had joined Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra at her place for Holika Dahan. The two seem to be head over heels in love and often, their mushy posts for each other on social media leave netizens gushing over this popular Bigg Boss couple.

