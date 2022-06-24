Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra adorably hop on 'Jiggle Jiggle' trend on Instagram; WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and often treat their fans with adorable pictures and videos.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Naagin 6 actress dropped a video with her main man in which they can be seen dancing to latest Instagram trend - 'My money don't jiggle jiggle'. They looked cute as they tried to match the steps. In the video, Karan could be seen following Tejasswi. While sharing the post, Tejasswi wrote, "I can’t stop looking at sunny in this one @kkundrra And Pratik you’re such a doll",

Check Karan-Tejasswi's video here

Talking about her relationship with Karan, Tejasswi had earlier shared with Etimes that they hardly get time with each other, but the hours that they spend together are really smooth. There’s an immense level of understanding in their relationship and somehow, they feel very settled. She added that their life is just going to work and coming back to each other, and they like it like that. She revealed that they have ups and downs, but she feels settled, secure and protected with him. Their fights also don’t last too long now.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: 5 times 'TejRan' surprised each other & gave major couple goals