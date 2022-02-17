Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's idea of spending time together is a cute coffee date; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love bloomed in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple saw a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, fought a lot, and yet managed to be each other’s support. Ever since the couple got out of the house, they have become quite frequent visitors of the limelight as they paint the city red with love, hand in hand. On Wednesday, the duo was spotted doing the most couple-like thing ever: A coffee date! Yep, bonding over a good old cup of coffee can never go out of style.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted near a coffee shop in Versova. The two were all smiles and giddy in love as they posed for the pictures. Tejasswi sported a basic outfit - a top and skinny ripped jeans and accessorised it with a black handbag. Her sleek, straight hair was left open and she looked quite beautiful. On the other hand, Karan looked super dashing as well. He wore a light coloured t-shirt with baggy blue jeans and wore sneakers along with it. Well, the two sure know how to dress to impress on a cute coffee date!

Take a look:

Meanwhile, soon after Bigg Boss 15 ended, Tejasswi started shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi informed that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast Tejasswi in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet,” she said.

