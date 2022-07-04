Luxury car collection of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress has been working in the industry since a very young age, and after staying away from the small screens for four years, Jannat has returned to the medium with a bang as she is presently in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with performing dangerous stunts, Jannat is having a gala time with other contestants on the show. Jannat, who is one of the youngest contestants on Rohit Shetty's show this year, had shared with Pinkvilla about her experience of participating in the show.

Jannat shared, "I am very excited to be back on TV after four years now. I think I have chosen the right show for my comeback on television, which is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is my first experience in the reality genre and I don't think it could get any better. I am really looking forward to this experience, and I am hoping that the audience will enjoy seeing me on the screens after so long." Undoubtedly, Jannat is one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world and has a long successful history in the industry.

Apart from her work life, Jannat Zubair is very fond of cars and owns some swanky cars.

Here are the luxurious cars owned by Jannat Zubair:

Jaguar XJL

Jannat Zubair owns this British-style Jaguar XJL. This was a gift for Jannat on her 19th birthday. The cost of this car in India is Rs. 1.20 crores. XJL is an all-wheel-drive luxury sedan that has a fuel efficiency of 14 kmpl, and the top speed of this car is 215 kmph. XJL acceleration can reach the 0-100 mark in just 6.4 sec.

Audi Q7

Another luxury car owned by Jannat Zubair is Audi Q7 which costs around Rs. 80 lakh in India. Audi Q5 has a fuel efficiency of 13.55 kmpl and the top speed of this car is 234 kmph. XJL acceleration can reach the 0-100 mark in just 7.1 sec. This amazing car is perfect for everything like comfort, luxury, high-performance, and awesome off-road capability.

Ford Endeavour Hurricane

Before buying an Audi and Jaguar, Jannat already owned a Ford Endeavour Hurricane. The cost of this car in India is above Rs 20 lakh.

