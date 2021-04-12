  1. Home
Anupamaa TV serial fame Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty finds reality shows thrilling and would love to be a part of them. The actress believes that her mother is her idol.
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty says her mother is her biggest critic and shares her view on reality shows
Madalsa Sharma is a very popular name in the Indian Television sector owing to her fashionable looks and acting in the popular TV show Anupamaa. It is the top-rated and highest views TV serial in the present time. The main cast of the show includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma. The show revolves around the life of a middle-aged woman Anupamaa, who is suffering due to the affair of her husband. 

Madalsa plays the role of the other woman as she is a kind of negative character that brings new twists and turns to the show. Her role is immensely appreciated by the audiences and she has a huge fan following. The Tellychakkar team shared an exclusive interview with her. She told them that her mother is her biggest critic. She takes the advice of her mother seriously and implements it in her acting. 

She added that she had grown up watching her mother act in numerous movies and her mother inspired her to take the acting career. She feels blessed for being her mother’s daughter. 

Talking about her interest in doing any reality show, she added that she has been part of a reality show named Super 2 and it was a very fun experience. It was similar to Khatron Ke Khiladi and she did many stunts in it. She said that she feels that she would love to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, etc. She finds them very unpredictable and exciting as when will happen next can never be determined. There is no script to follow which is a thrilling experience.

