Madalsa Sharma reacts to tiff rumours between Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey: 'There is no truth to it'

Reports are coming in that everything is not well between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. But Madalsa Sharma has dismissed it.

The popular show Anupamaa’s lead actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are in headlines over the cold war rumours. The reports suggest that all is not well between them and also both had created camps of their own on set. Fans love theirs on-screen chemistry. However, recently, Madalsa Sharma has reacted to rumours and called them baseless. She plays Kavya’s role in the show and is currently is seen as the second wife of Vanraj Shah. She is getting immense popularity for her performance.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the actress said these rumours are rubbish as there is no truth in them. “Everyone is mature enough to handle any situation. But no groupism or war is going on the set. Similar stories were spread by fans with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well,” she added. Reports claim that Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat were in the other group.

Recently, such news was also reported for the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The news said that Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkar are not on talking terms. But the actor dismissed the reports

Coming back to the Anupamaa show, there is high voltage drama going on. Kaavya is adamant to throw Anupama from the house as Vanraj is also supporting his ex-wife and not her. On the other hand, Anupama is happily enjoying her work and growing in her life. Vanraj is also excited to join the new office.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya gets insecure & blames Anupama for coming in between her & Vanraj

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×