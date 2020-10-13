Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi contracts COVID 19; Actress quarantines herself at home

Gulki Joshi is currently seen in the popular show Maddam Sir. Unfortunately, the actress has now been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected every nook and corner of the country. In the midst of all this, the entertainment industry tried adapting to the new normal as many actors resumed shoots for their respective films and shows. However, a few of them have been the victims of the novel coronavirus. And the latest celeb to fall under its radar is television actress Gulki Joshi. Yes, that’s right. The actress has confirmed the same and said that she has quarantined herself.

As per reports, Joshi had a mild fever initially post which she isolated herself. In the words of the actress, she took leave after which she had a fever for two consecutive days. The actress reportedly felt weak despite having no breathing problems or throat infection. Joshi then says that she wanted to be doubly sure as she stays with her 60-year old father. Post that, she underwent a COVID-19 test so that the latter’s health is not compromised.

And yes, unfortunately, her results came out positive this Sunday. However, the actress seems to be optimistic and has said that there is nothing to worry about. The television star has also added that she has been taking proper precautions. For the unversed, Gulki Joshi is currently seen in the show Maddam Sir. She plays the protagonist in the same. Meanwhile, the actress has stated that she will spend time with her puppy Jalebi amidst the quarantine period that is till October 25, 2020.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Reel life officers of 'Maddam Sir' salute the bravery of true corona warriors

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×