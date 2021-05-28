‘Maddam Sir’ star Bhavika Sharma opens up on blissfulness & sanctity of art in her life amidst COVID 19

Bhavika Sharma speaks about how the art has helped her cope with these tough times and stay positive. Her thoughts on painting, photography, and much more.

Bhavika Sharma has won the audience’s hearts by playing the role of Santosh Sharma in the mighty popular ‘Maddam Sir’. Her portrayal has garner immense praise from the audience following her comic timing but in a recent chat with Times of India, she opened up about her the artistic flair of her personality and how it is a complete stress buster for her. She spoke about how “As a child, I was always inclined towards art more than anything else.” Bhavika emphasized the very important role her artistic activities played while she is coping up with the current times and still staying positive.

“Art can be relaxing as you can channel any stressful feeling or emotion onto the canvas and create something beautiful out of it instead. I also believe that art is an opportunity to capture, document, and remember the happy times and the things in life that can instantly put you in a good mood. Take your camera with you the next time you go for a walk, draw the sunset scene from your bedroom window or photograph the smiles of strangers. I can assure you, it will give you an amazing feeling,” said Bhavika, who finds herself to be more positive and energetic after an enriching session of either painting or photography.

Bhavika spoke about the value of art when a person and currently the whole world at once is struggling through tough times, she said, “Especially during these tough times art has helped me cope and stay positive. It helped me hold on to the thought that everything will go back to normal very soon.”

Credits :Times of India

