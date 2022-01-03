Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Television actress Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram handle on Monday and informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Madhubala fame even shared a picture of all the things that are keeping her busy during her quarantine period.

Drashti shared a photo of binge-watching her own series and wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food. P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on #3rdwave #covid #homequarantine #staysafe #staymasked.” As soon as Dhrashti announced the news, her fans took to the comment section and shared their prayers. One of the users wrote, “Heal well.” TV co-star Karishma Tanna wrote, “Get well soon”, while Karan V Grover said, “Get back stronger drashti” with a heart emoticon. Other friends from the fraternity, including Arjit Taneja, Dino Morea, and more wished for her speedy recovery. In the past few days, several celebrities from the television industry have been diagnosed with the virus amid the Omicron scare. Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Jankee Parekh, Delnaaz Irani and others are infected with COVID-19.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

Coming back to Drashti, the actress last appeared in the web series 'The Empire'. The period drama which was released in August also featured Shaban Azmi, Dino Morea, and Kunal Kapoor.

Also Read: The Empire: Drashti Dhami looks stunning as a royal warrior in her digital debut