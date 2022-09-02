Madhuri Dixit asks Shilpa Shinde 'Kahan thi aap?', she says 'I was waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. The lineup of contestants is par excellence and so is the level of competition. The winner of ‘BIGG BOSS Season 11’ Shilpa Shinde returns to TV after two years and joins the much-awaited dance reality show. Ready to transform herself from a non-dancer to a dancer, Shilpa makes the first impression with her maiden performance on the show.

In the pilot episode, the queen of expressions, Madhuri Dixit is floored by Shilpa’s performance of her popular song ‘Ghagra’ and in her lovable style enquires, “Kaha thi aap?”, to which Shilpa says, “I had no work. I wanted to go to a place where I can find peace, and no one is around. I planned to build my own home and I did succeed in that. To be honest, I traveled too far but waited for a comeback. Basically, I was waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and here I am, to do my best and rock the stage.”

As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September on Colors TV.

