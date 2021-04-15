Madhuri Dixit grooving to Kalank's song on her makeup chair in BTS of Dance Deewane is a whole mood

Maverick actress Madhuri Dixit was grooving on First Class song from Kalank with her hair and makeup team while doing her touchup in a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Dance Deewane.

Superstar is beloved as one of the judges of Dance Deewane Season 3 with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Madhuri was the judge in the second season as well and she has returned for this season due to her enigmatic charisma and impeccable understanding of dance. In a recent video, Madhuri Dixit was grooving in her and makeup room with her team right beside her. First Class, which is a song from her 2019 release Kalank also co-starring and was playing in the background.

Madhuri was getting her makeup and touchup done while simultaneously having fun chilling on the vibe of the song while sitting in front of a beautiful mirror on her makeup chair. Madhuri was dressed in a red saree with brown streaks of color in her beautiful hair. Her team was wearing a face mask to follow COVID protocols which is necessary at times when film and Television shooting has been halted in Mumbai for the coming 15 days due to Janta curfew.

Take a look at Madhuri chilling on First Class in this post:

With her debut film coming out in the year 1984, Madhuri Dixit has been ruling the roost in Bollywood for the last 36 years. Her last film so far on the big screen was the 2019 debacle Kalank, which had a huge star cast and making but received a lukewarm response on the box office and by the critics as well. Madhuri was appreciated for her performance and the kind of intensity she brought to the character of Bahaar Begum. Madhuri was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress Filmfare 2020 but did not end up winning it.

Credits :Pinkvilla

