Madhuri Dixit & Jackie Shroff fill fans with nostalgia as they recreate THIS iconic scene from Guide; WATCH

Former co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff recently sent fans into a frenzy as they waltzed on the nostalgic tunes from their movie Guide.

Bollywood icons and former co-stars and Jackie Shroff recently set hearts on fire when they recreated their nostalgic moment from their hit film Guide during an appearance on Colors TV show Dance Deewane. The duo appeared on the dance reality show to check out the extremely talented dancers and contestants as guests. While Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande are permanent guests on the show, they were joined by guest judges Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty this week. As soon as the two guest judges appeared the crowd went crazy and encouraged former co-stars Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit to recreate their iconic movie scene.

Colours channel also caught the moment on camera and took to their official Instagram page to share it with fans. They captioned it, "Taza huye kuch yaadien, dekh kar @apnabhidu aur @madhuridixitnene ko phir ek saath. Dekhiye inki yeh mesmerizing performance #DanceDeewane3 mein."

Jackie Shroff mentioned that Guide was among his favorite films and he has forever been a fan of Dev Anand. Talking about his relationship with Dev Anand, Jackie Shroff said, “Dev sahab is like a God to me. He was the one who gave me my first ever film role. I remember my first scene when I couldn’t manage to do a stunt and the technicians on set scolded me. Dev Sahab intervened. He asked them to treat me with respect as I was new and would soon learn. I cannot thank him enough. He has even written about me in his book and I am forever grateful to him.” Watch the full episode this weekend on Colours at 9 pm when Dance Deewane premieres.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff shares an endearing picture with his ‘most favourite’ Madhuri Dixit

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×