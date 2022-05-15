Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wishes from Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta & others; Check out

Madhuri Dixit is clocking another successful year around the sun as she celebrates her 55th birthday today. The actress has ruled Bollywood for many years, and she just returned to the OTT platform with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.' The stunning actress is also known for her remarkable dancing abilities. She is also admired for her sartorial skills and can effortlessly carry off a range of looks. The Kalank actress has always proved elegance is her thing and true to her form, she's delivered exceptional performances on stage and looks too that's met every glam detail most finely. She is also quite active on her social media channels, where she keeps her admirers up to date and shares snippets of her life with them.

As Madhuri celebrates her birthday today, celebs from the TV industry have dropped their heartwarming birthday wishes for the star. Celebs like Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Karan Wahi, and Nakuul Mehta took to their Instagram stories and wished Madhuri on her birthday. Whereas, Arjun Bijlani has shared a special video on his Instagram handle wishing the gorgeous actress.

Click here to see Arjun's video

On the professional front, Madhuri recently made her digital debut with the web series The Fame Game where she shared screen space with Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Madhuri essayed the role of an Anamika Anand, an actress who goes missing. She also starred in the 2019 film 'Kalank' directed by Abhishek Varman. Set in the pre-independence British era, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

