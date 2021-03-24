Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg with veteran actresses Helen & Waheeda Rehman on sets of Dance Deewane 3; Watch

The reality show Dance Deewane 3 welcomed three legendary actresses on the sets. The veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen were seen as special guests on the show. , who is judging Dance Deewane season three, couldn't miss the chance and not reminisce their era. To keep the fans updated about the show, the actress has been sharing her look and a few BTS moments. On Tuesday, Madhuri took to her Instagram page and shared three videos in which she is seen shaking a leg with the legendary stars on their iconic songs.

Madhuri is seen dancing with Helen on the song 'Mungda' from Inkaar. She then danced with Waheeda Rehman on the latter's popular song 'Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro'. Madhuri also danced with Asha Parekh on the song 'Achha To Hum Chalte Hain' from Aan Milo Sajna. Madhuri matched the step with these legendary actresses. She shared all videos on her official Twitter and Instagram handle. Madhuri opted for an Indo-Western look for the show. She was wearing an off-white shirt and a bright red floor-length skirt. She accessorised her look with a long necklace and stud earrings.

While Waheeda Rehman was seen wearing a yellow saree and Asha Parekh was wearing a blue coloured saree, Helen opted for an off-white salwar suit.