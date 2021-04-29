  1. Home
Madhuri Dixit will skip few episodes of Dance Deewane 3 post the dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Sonu Sood steps in

Madhuri Dixit won’t be judging the few upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane 3 after taking the second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Sonu Sood will sit on her chair for a few weeks.
Madhuri Dixit recently posted on Instagram that she has taken the second dosage of the COVID 19 vaccine and urged everyone to get vaccinated in accordance with the availability. Madhuri Dixit has several showbiz commitments that she needs to comply with and one of them is being the main judge on Dance Deewane 3. Madhuri has been loved and applauded for her mesmerizing presence on the show besides she herself is a brilliant dancer. Madhuri will be missing a few episodes of the reality show and Sonu Sood will replace her for the time being.

After taking her second jab at the vaccine, Madhuri wants to give it a few days till her immunity is at its strongest before she travels to Bengaluru in order to be a part of the show. Many celebrities are refusing to participate in the crowded environment of their shoots because the place immediately becomes a high-risk zone. However it is unclear, the number of episodes Madhuri will be missing out on. Meanwhile, Nora, who has also previously been a part of the show will be judging a few episodes. 

The COVID warrior, Sonu Sood will be saving the day here as well. Sonu will sit in the judge’s seat to share his viewpoints on the performances. Sonu, in the last year, has become the man of the masses, and Television’s audience is just that. Dance Deewane 3 is seen in a huge portion of the Hindi speaking belt, who would be more than happy to see Sonu Sood acing this role as well.

