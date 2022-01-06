Madhuri Sanjeev excited to play negative role in the show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

Zee TV’s show - Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain has been in the buzz since its launch. Following the story of two UPSC aspirants – Paragi Parashar (Akshita Mudgal) and Sanjay Pathak (Hitesh Bharadwaj), the show attempts to make viewers reconsider their approach towards women achieving more than their male counterparts. In the upcoming track, popular TV actress Madhuri Sanjeev will be seen entering the show. She will essay the role of Sanjay’s Buaji and the eldest member in the Pathak family - Nutan Bua.

Sanjay is her favourite nephew, and she was the one who named him at his birth. For her, Sanjay’s UPSC dream is really important as she has great hopes for him. However, she believes that Paragi is not a suitable girl for Sanjay and hence, viewers will come to terms with her evil plan to separate the couple.

Talking about her entry, Madhuri Sanjeev shares, “I’m really glad to be a part of a show like Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain which is loved and appreciated by the audience so much. I always like to try my hand at different roles, and I feel my character in this show will be very impactful. It is always a challenge to join a show midway because the viewers are already accustomed and used to all the characters and actors, however, my character will add some drama into the show. Nutan Bua’s character is slightly grey, but she is not looking to harm anyone. She just wants what is best for her favorite nephew. She feels that she needs to do everything to remove Paragi from Sanjay’s life so that he can be happy. While I am sure Nutan Bua's tactics will bring in a lot of high-voltage drama, I hope I do justice to my character, and everyone appreciates my performance.”

While we are quite excited to see Madhuri Sanjeev enter the show, it will be interesting to see what Nutan Bua does to keep Paragi away from Sanjay. Will she be successful? Or will Paragi and Sanjay’s love keep them together?

Also Read: Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain Ep 1 Review: A heartwarming story of an aspiring IAS officer & her struggles