Madhurima Tuli asks KKK11 makers ‘not to play with emotions’; SLAMS show for mocking fight scene with her ex

Actor Madhurima Tuli slammed the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for recreating her infamous frying pan scene with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. In an emotional video, the actor requested the channel to ‘not play with my family’s emotions again and again’.

Actor Madhurima Tuli took to her Instagram space to condemn Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers for recreating her infamous fight scene with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Requesting the channel to ‘not play with her family’s emotions again and again’, the actor said, “My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened.”

For the unversed, during Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the former was seen hitting the latter with a frying pan after the two broke into a heated fight. Now the official Twitter handle of the channel mocked the situation stating "#VishalAdityaSingh ke bigg boss experience ne sikhaaya ki unko ladkiyon se bach kar rehna chahiye". Reacting to the same, Madhuri further added, “Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. It’s a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again.. Thank you”.

Watch the video here "You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realising it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that,” Madhurima said in the Instagram video. After Madhurima reacted to the incident with her hard-hitting message, the channel immediately deleted the tweet. ALSO READ| Madhurima Tuli OPENS UP about her equation with ex Vishal Aditya Singh after their nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13

Credits :Madhurima Tuli Instagram

