Madhurima Tuli OPENS UP about her equation with ex Vishal Aditya Singh after their nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13

Madhurima Tuli recently spilled the beans about her current equation with her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh after their ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's what she has to say.

Madhurima Tuli was last seen in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13. The beautiful actress stepped into the 'tedha' season as a wild card contestant. Her entry left everyone shocked, especially her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, who was already a part of the show. Madhu had a short but roller-coaster journey on the show, which many still cannot forget. She created a history, a bad one though. The actress was asked to leave the house after she crossed the limits and used physical violence against Vishal.

Whether a BB 13 follower or not, many know about the 'frying pan incident' that created a debate on social media. It so happened that Vishal and Madhurima got into a nasty fight during their stint. While Vishal threw water on Madhurima, the actress lost her cool and retaliated by hitting him on his backside with a frying pan. Like we all know, physical violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss, the two were punished, and ultimately Salman asked Madhurima to leave the show.

ALSO READ: Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13: They were real and natural

Though the two ex lovebirds, were trying to sort out their differences in BB 13, this particular incident, made things ugly between them. In a recent interview with Times of India, Madhurima opened up about the reactions she got from what she had done, and her current equation with Vishal. The Chandrakanta actress said that when she stepped out of the BB 13 house after her eviction, some women were happy that she took a stand for herself. However, some people hated her.

The diva stated that she is not very proud of what she did in a fit of anger. She said, 'He threw water on my face thinking I am his own, I reacted that way thinking he is my own. Couples k beech aisa ho jaata hai. (These things happen between couples). However, at the end of it all, it end, it became very ugly. We learned that we are not meant for a relationship. We are just friends.' Yes, Madhurima and Vishal still share a cordial bond and are only good friends now.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×