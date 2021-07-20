Madhurima Tuli on recreation of frying pan incident at KKK11: It's time people forget about it & move on

Madhurima Tuli talks about the impact of the incident on her personal and professional life. She asks people to not make her continuously feel guilty and move on.

Madhurima Tuli had recently expressed her disappointment over the re-enactment of an incident in Bigg Boss 13 house, that involved her and actor Vishal Singh. The actress shared that she is very hurt by the actions of the ColorsTV team for making a joke of the incident and using it in their promos for attention.

She talked about the incident that happened almost two years ago and shared that she has been trying to forget about it, but it is brought up on social media very often. The incident followed as the situation in which she had hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh after a major fight.

Talking to ETimes TV, she shared that, “My family gets affected by all of this. I remember at that time when my mother would see people making fun of the frying pan episode, she would get deeply affected by it. I was impacted too. I was thrown out of the show because of that and it affected me badly. I went on a guilt trip after that. While people have been making a joke out of it, they don't realize that it has affected my career. It has changed people's perceptions of me. I guess they don't understand that the show is such and situations are such that they give rise to controversies of this kind."

She also added that apart from few contestants of the show Bigg Boss 13, most of them are not in contact with her. She said, “Everyone had issues and there were so many fights during that season, yet I was singled out. It's time people forget about it and move on. It was a mistake but people should stop joking and stretching the incident. Why do you want a person to feel guilty continuously when it's over? It hurts me. Everyone makes mistakes but we have to let people move on.”

On being asked about being in contact with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Singh, she said, “No, I am not in touch with him at all.”

For the unversed, ColorsTV had shared a funny moment from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, where Mahekk Chahal was seen hitting Vishal with a pan, similar to the incident in Bigg Boss 13.

Also read- Madhurima Tuli asks KKK11 makers ‘not to play with emotions’; SLAMS show for mocking fight scene with her ex

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×