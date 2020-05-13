Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13: They were real and natural

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli is all praises for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill bond. The actress opened up about why she thinks SidNaaz is still a fan favourite. Read on.

It's nearly been 3 months of Bigg Boss 13's end. But, even today, the gossips regarding the most-watched season is far from over. However, talks about BB 13 can never be done without mentioning Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two were the highlights of the show, and certainly the most loved jodi of the show. Whether it is their nok-jhok or their adorable moments, their bond is such that it won everyone's heart. Lovingly called as SidNaaz by fans, even today, their craze among people is not over. Fans yearn to see the two together.

However, not only fans but many celebrities also are awe-struck by SidNaaz's magic. Among them is Madhurima Tuli, who entered 's show as a wild-contestant. In a recent chat, the beautiful actress was all praises for Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry and lovely friendship. Recently, during an Instagram live session, Madhurima was asked about her views on why #SidNaaz is still a favourite among fans, and the actress's reply is creating a stir on the internet. The video is being shared by several fan pages, wherein she is seen talking about Sid and Sana's bond.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Madhurima Tuli: Kumkum Bhagya to Baby; 7 times Bigg Boss 13 contestant proved her acting mettle

We can hear Madhruima saying, 'I think the two played in so naturally, they were so real. They were just like a normal and cute couple. Koi sharam nahi, koi jhi-jhak nahi. They were just being so friendly and real.' Madhurima further added, 'From applying oil to relaxing on one another's shoulder, the two were just how normal friends behave. They had their share of fights and cute moments also. But they never crossed limits and said bad about each other. Maybe their realness is what the audience connected to and found it relatable. That is why they are still such a popular Jodi and fans love them together.

Take a look at Madhurima's take on SidNaaz bond here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga together. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Sidharth and Shehnaaz onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill & Jassie Gill's song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' is Out; Emotional and romantic track will melt your heart

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×