Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13: They were real and natural
It's nearly been 3 months of Bigg Boss 13's end. But, even today, the gossips regarding the most-watched season is far from over. However, talks about BB 13 can never be done without mentioning Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two were the highlights of the show, and certainly the most loved jodi of the show. Whether it is their nok-jhok or their adorable moments, their bond is such that it won everyone's heart. Lovingly called as SidNaaz by fans, even today, their craze among people is not over. Fans yearn to see the two together.
However, not only fans but many celebrities also are awe-struck by SidNaaz's magic. Among them is Madhurima Tuli, who entered Salman Khan's show as a wild-contestant. In a recent chat, the beautiful actress was all praises for Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry and lovely friendship. Recently, during an Instagram live session, Madhurima was asked about her views on why #SidNaaz is still a favourite among fans, and the actress's reply is creating a stir on the internet. The video is being shared by several fan pages, wherein she is seen talking about Sid and Sana's bond.
We can hear Madhruima saying, 'I think the two played in so naturally, they were so real. They were just like a normal and cute couple. Koi sharam nahi, koi jhi-jhak nahi. They were just being so friendly and real.' Madhurima further added, 'From applying oil to relaxing on one another's shoulder, the two were just how normal friends behave. They had their share of fights and cute moments also. But they never crossed limits and said bad about each other. Maybe their realness is what the audience connected to and found it relatable. That is why they are still such a popular Jodi and fans love them together.
Take a look at Madhurima's take on SidNaaz bond here:
Madhurima - #SidNaaz ekdum natural the like couple ki tarah ohh My heart . . . . . . . #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #sidnaazmoments #sidnaazbrokeinternet #SidNaazians #SidNaazForever #sidnaazian #sidnaazintop2 #sidnaazloversbb13 #sidnaazforever #sidnaazfam #sidnaazisanemotion #sidnaazmoments #viralvideos #viral
Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga together. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Sidharth and Shehnaaz onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
SIDNAZ ❤️.We want to see the sweet Couple again.Their love is so natural.The most adorable couple emerged from Big Boss.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Missing Lovely Jodi .want to see them together again. Love you SIDNAZ ❤️❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
Can we please have Sidnaaz sharing a screen again. #Sidnaaz
Anonymous 2 days ago
We r dying to see them again.
Anonymous 2 days ago
yes we miss them both we love to see them together again
Anonymous 2 days ago
luv both of them......want to see them working together.......miss u sidnaaz
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yess.... lottt
Anonymous 2 days ago
yes, we badly miss both of them...they are family