Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13: They were real and natural

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli is all praises for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill bond. The actress opened up about why she thinks SidNaaz is still a fan favourite. Read on.
282722 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 06:45 pm
Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13: They were real and natural Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond in Bigg Boss 13: They were real and natural
It's nearly been 3 months of Bigg Boss 13's end. But, even today, the gossips regarding the most-watched season is far from over. However, talks about BB 13 can never be done without mentioning Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two were the highlights of the show, and certainly the most loved jodi of the show. Whether it is their nok-jhok or their adorable moments, their bond is such that it won everyone's heart. Lovingly called as SidNaaz by fans, even today, their craze among people is not over. Fans yearn to see the two together. 

However, not only fans but many celebrities also are awe-struck by SidNaaz's magic. Among them is Madhurima Tuli, who entered Salman Khan's show as a wild-contestant. In a recent chat, the beautiful actress was all praises for Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry and lovely friendship. Recently, during an Instagram live session, Madhurima was asked about her views on why #SidNaaz is still a favourite among fans, and the actress's reply is creating a stir on the internet. The video is being shared by several fan pages, wherein she is seen talking about Sid and Sana's bond. 

We can hear Madhruima saying, 'I think the two played in so naturally, they were so real. They were just like a normal and cute couple. Koi sharam nahi, koi jhi-jhak nahi. They were just being so friendly and real.' Madhurima further added, 'From applying oil to relaxing on one another's shoulder, the two were just how normal friends behave. They had their share of fights and cute moments also. But they never crossed limits and said bad about each other. Maybe their realness is what the audience connected to and found it relatable. That is why they are still such a popular Jodi and fans love them together. 

Take a look at Madhurima's take on SidNaaz bond here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were last seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga together. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Sidharth and Shehnaaz onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.  

Anonymous 24 hours ago

SIDNAZ ❤️.We want to see the sweet Couple again.Their love is so natural.The most adorable couple emerged from Big Boss.

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Missing Lovely Jodi .want to see them together again. Love you SIDNAZ ❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

We are waiting for their next video or anything together . Lovely couple

Anonymous 1 day ago

Can we please have Sidnaaz sharing a screen again. #Sidnaaz

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sidnaaz is the ever best jodi of all big boss seasons so far.

Anonymous 2 days ago

We r dying to see them again.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Missing them alot best jodi

Anonymous 2 days ago

yes we miss them both we love to see them together again

Anonymous 2 days ago

luv u both.....want both of them working together....miss u SIDNAAZ

Anonymous 2 days ago

luv both of them......want to see them working together.......miss u sidnaaz

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes missing both of them Sidnazz

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yess.... lottt

Anonymous 2 days ago

Very true. Miss them a lot . They should come together in new project

Anonymous 2 days ago

yes, we badly miss both of them...they are family

