Maera Mishra of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega opens up on having anxiety attacks post breakup with Adhyayan Suman

Maera Mishra talks about her difficult life after hre breakup and what helped her in getting over the painful situation.

Actress Maera Mishra had been dating actor Adhyayan Suman for the last two years but due to some reason, the couple broke up recently. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame recently opened up to The Times of India, on the problems she faced after the breakup. The actress talked in detail about the emotional baggage she is dealing with due to the relationship. Maera talked in an interview about experiencing anxiety attacks when she was shooting for her show.

She shared that after some days of her breakup she started experiencing anxiety attacks, which lead to the instances of her becoming unconscious. Maera shared that she fainted five times on the sets of the show which lead to her hospitalisation. The actress also told that when her break up happened, at that time, she was in Mumbai and she lived alone. Hence it was a very difficult situation for her as memories and things used to often cross her mind.

Maera added that her biggest support were her loved ones and she thanked her mother as well as her friends who helped her recover from her breakup. The actress shared that she used to call up her Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Kanika Mann and cry over the call. Hence, Kanika Mann called her over as she felt that Maera should not stay alone in her difficult time.

But the actress has not lost hopes in love as she shared she is not afraid of falling in love again when she meets a good person. She also shared that she was the one who had gone down on her knees and proposed to Adhyayan when they were dating.

