Maera Mishra to portray a negative shade in Sasural Simar ka 2; Says will join the unit ‘next week’

Maera Mishra, who was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will join the cast of Sasural Simar ka 2 as a negative character. Read further to get the details.

Maera Mishra is excited to face the camera again after a gap of two months as she is returning in the negative shade post Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega in Sasural Simar ka 2. Maera, who is known for winning the audience’s heart with her portrayal of the darker side of human expression will be joining the cast and crew next week in Agra. Speaking about it with Times of India, she said, “The unit is shooting n Agra and I will probably join them next week. Initially, we had a one hour slot and now it's half an hour, so accordingly the shoot has been taking place.”

Maera acclaimed great praise for her negative character in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega by the audience and she feels that this form of role is more exciting for her. “It will be super fun. Since my last show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, I have started to love characters that have negative aspects to them. There is so much to do and explore as compared to the characters which are positive,” said Maera who further spoke about how she got the part in Sasural Simar ka 2.

“I said an immediate yes to this show because of the previous season's popularity. It doesn’t even matter if a person has seen the show or not, everyone knows about Sasural Simar Ka," said Maera who is currently spending time with her family in Bareilly. She spoke about how she would have felt scared shooting amidst COVID 19 and feels that by the time she gets to set, things would have eased down, and “shooting may be easier.”

